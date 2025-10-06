Addis celebrates the Fall Season with Boo-gie Bash and Bazaar

ADDIS - The town of Addis celebrated the Fall Season with music, fun, and games at the Boo-gie Bash and Bazaar at Railroad Park on Saturday.

The event featured live music and over 30 vendors offering handcrafted goods, art, food, face painting and a petting zoo.

"This is all about bringing generations closer together," said Mayor David Toups.

Addis is a small older community, being over 100 years old, but has been growing in size over the years, according to Toups. Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the event.