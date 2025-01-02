Addis, Brusly police searching for man accused of illegal discharge of a weapon, aggravated assault

BRUSLY — Addis and Brusly police officers are searching for a man accused of a December shooting at a Brusly apartment complex.

Darryl Joe Jackson, 32, is wanted for aggravated assault, illegal discharge of a weapon within city limits and disturbing the peace for an altercation at Riverside Village Apartments on Dec. 30.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment complex after Jackson allegedly argued with two women, which led to shots being fired.

No one was injured during the fight.