64°
Latest Weather Blog
Addis, Brusly police searching for man accused of illegal discharge of a weapon, aggravated assault
BRUSLY — Addis and Brusly police officers are searching for a man accused of a December shooting at a Brusly apartment complex.
Darryl Joe Jackson, 32, is wanted for aggravated assault, illegal discharge of a weapon within city limits and disturbing the peace for an altercation at Riverside Village Apartments on Dec. 30.
Officers were dispatched to the apartment complex after Jackson allegedly argued with two women, which led to shots being fired.
Trending News
No one was injured during the fight.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City...
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...
-
Fireworks disrupt Christmas Eve sleep, keeps Baton Rouge kids awake for Santa's...
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard