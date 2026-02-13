Latest Weather Blog
Actor, director Aisha Tyler urges prioritizing blood pressure control during American Heart Month
BATON ROUGE- Actor and director Aisha Tyler, alongside Dr. Yvonne Commodore-Mensah, a professor and cardiovascular nurse epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, joined April Davis on 2une In to discuss a new national public health campaign called Hypertension Bites.
It focuses on uncontrolled high blood pressure, the leading risk factor for early death and poor health worldwide.
Nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, also called hypertension, yet three in four adults with hypertension do not have it under control.
Uncontrolled high blood pressure can quietly damage the heart, brain, and kidneys over time, increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke, dementia, kidney failure, and other life-altering conditions.
Tyler shared her personal health journey and family history, which has changed her lifestyle and behavior. Dr. Yvonne Commodore-Mensah discussed why hypertension is so dangerous, precisely because it often has no symptoms.
Tyler is an award-winning director, actor, New York Times bestselling author, comedian, podcaster and entrepreneur. She is an Emmy-winning television host and a multiple award-winning voice actor for "Archer" for her role as Lana Kane.
To learn more about Hypertension Bites and addressing uncontrolled hypertension, visit this link.
