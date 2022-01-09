Actor, comedian Bob Saget dead at 65

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, 65, was found dead in his Orlando hotel room Sunday night.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Saget was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The office said detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use as the cause of death.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget, known for his role as Danny Tanner on American sitcom "Full House," performed a show the night before in Jacksonville's Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.