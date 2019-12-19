32°
Activists: Officials should scrap construction of $9.4B plant over slave cemetery
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Activists say Louisiana should reject a planned $9.4 billion plastics complex because at least one slave cemetery is on the grounds and others may be on recently purchased property that remains unstudied.
The company says it respects the burial ground it has found and is working with state officials to protect it.
An archaeological survey made for the company concluded that the land where four human burials were found was probably a slave cemetery because there were no records of it and the owners of the plantation in question were not buried on their land.
However, archaeologists say the bones might be those of Civil War soldiers.
