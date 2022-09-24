Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond

BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month.

Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.

Simmons was taken back into custody Saturday, this time for an Aug. 25 drive-by outside a home on N. 19th Street which put a man in the hospital. An arrest warrant said that the victim was shot in the back and lost all feeling in his legs after the shooting.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced Thursday officers were once again looking to arrest him following the drive-by.

"We had just arrested him from another homicide, he bonded out on that particular homicide, and he committed another [shooting]," Chief Paul said. "Our U.S. Marshal Task Force is actively looking for him. He is dangerous."

Simmons has a long history of arrests dating back more than two decades, including a murder charge in 2007 that was ultimately dropped by prosecutors.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Saturday on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon, according to jail records.