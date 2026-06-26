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Accident on Airline SB before I-12
BATON ROUGE - Commuters may want to take an alternate route Tuesday morning there is an accident on the shoulder of Airline Highway southbound just before I-12.
The delay from this incident has reached Old Hammond Highway.
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News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
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