Accident involving several vehicles shuts down eastbound I-12 before Millerville Road
BATON ROUGE - Eastbound I-12 is closed before Millerville Road due to a multiple-vehicle accident and the two left lanes of westbound I-12 are blocked.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash around 10:15 p.m. Sunday involved several vehicles. Officers said the injuries of drivers and passengers are unknown at this time.
DOTD is encouraging drivers to take another route.
This is a developing story.
