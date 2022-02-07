41°
Accident involving several vehicles shuts down eastbound I-12 before Millerville Road

2 hours 52 minutes 51 seconds ago Sunday, February 06 2022 Feb 6, 2022 February 06, 2022 10:19 PM February 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Eastbound I-12 is closed before Millerville Road due to a multiple-vehicle accident and the two left lanes of westbound I-12 are blocked. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash around 10:15 p.m. Sunday involved several vehicles. Officers said the injuries of drivers and passengers are unknown at this time. 

DOTD is encouraging drivers to take another route. 

This is a developing story. 

