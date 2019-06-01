82°
Accident involving motorcycle reported in Denham Springs

Wednesday, May 15 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are responding to a reported motorcycle accident late Wednesday night.

The wreck was reported around 10:45 p.m. on Arnold Road near Tiger Grocery and Deli.

There's no word yet on injuries.

We've reached out to officials for more information.

