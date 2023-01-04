Acadian Thruway closed this weekend near I-10

BATON ROUGE - Workers will block off the Acadian Thruway underpass between I-10 and Perkins Road this weekend while crews resume work on the railroad overhanging the highway.

DOTD says the underpass will be closed off between Jan. 7-8 amid work to elevate the railroad bridge. The exact time of the closure wasn't immediately clear.

The bridge's wood pilings are being removed to accommodate more traffic and trucks since the Perkins Road exit is eventually being removed. The plan is to raise the railroad about four feet.

DOTD also plans to widen Acadian to make room for the additional traffic flow and to elevate the road by about a foot at the underpass, which is often flooded during heavy rain. That part of the project won't happen until 2025, however.