Latest Weather Blog
Acadian Ambulance honors Capital Region Paramedic, EMT of the Year
BATON ROUGE - Acadian Ambulance has chosen its 2025 Paramedic and EMT of the Year: two emergency officials who serve Livingston Parish.
"Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional EMS personnel for their tireless work ethic and dedication. From across the company’s four-state service area, 32 finalists were nominated by their peers for displaying exemplary attitudes and providing excellent patient care. The top winners are selected by a company-wide committee," Acadian said.
Kate Pringle is a paramedic originally from England who was raised in Australia. She decided to become a paramedic after watching emergency officials respond to a crisis scene. Pringle has served in Livingston Parish for the past three years as a paramedic and a recruiter for specialized initiatives.
Trending News
Kaydee Kidder is an EMT who was born in Baton Rouge. Kidder was initially in a nursing program but decided to become an EMT after her mother battled cancer and she saw emergency responders act firsthand. She now serves as a Field Training Officer and is in paramedic school, set to graduate in July.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In anchor will emcee for American Heart Association's Heart Walk Saturday
-
Zachary Fire captain arrested for allegedly molesting juvenile
-
Scientists genetically engineer wolves with white hair and muscular jaws like the...
-
Voting is open for Dancing for Big Buddy, and a familiar face...
-
2une In Previews: Know Your Rights event with Southern University
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball defeats Dillard University, 7-4, in mid-week game
-
Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...