Acadian Ambulance honors Capital Region Paramedic, EMT of the Year

Kate Pringle and Kaydee Kidder

BATON ROUGE - Acadian Ambulance has chosen its 2025 Paramedic and EMT of the Year: two emergency officials who serve Livingston Parish.

"Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional EMS personnel for their tireless work ethic and dedication. From across the company’s four-state service area, 32 finalists were nominated by their peers for displaying exemplary attitudes and providing excellent patient care. The top winners are selected by a company-wide committee," Acadian said.

Kate Pringle is a paramedic originally from England who was raised in Australia. She decided to become a paramedic after watching emergency officials respond to a crisis scene. Pringle has served in Livingston Parish for the past three years as a paramedic and a recruiter for specialized initiatives.

Kaydee Kidder is an EMT who was born in Baton Rouge. Kidder was initially in a nursing program but decided to become an EMT after her mother battled cancer and she saw emergency responders act firsthand. She now serves as a Field Training Officer and is in paramedic school, set to graduate in July.