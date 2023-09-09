85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Acadian Ambulance celebrates National Teddy Bear Day

2 hours 58 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, September 09 2023 Sep 9, 2023 September 09, 2023 4:36 PM September 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

Acadian Ambulance workers celebrated National Teddy Bear Day by showing off their bear-amedic around the office and in an ambulance. 

National Teddy Bear Day is celebrated Sept. 9 to honor the children's toy that is named after the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt. 

Trending News

To read more about how teddy bears got their name, click here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days