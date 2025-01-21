A trio of scorers help lead No. 5 LSU to victory over Florida

BATON ROUGE - No. 5 LSU defeated Florida in a decisive victory on Sunday. It's a boost of momentum that they need heading into a tough test with No. 2 South Carolina on Thursday.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Mikaylah Williams (22 points), Aneesah Morrow (20 points), and Flau'jae Johnson (19 points). Combined, the trio scored 61 points, and they also combined for 22 rebounds, six assists and seven steals in the victory.

Their efforts help lead the way, but head coach Kim Mulkey is just looking for her players to do their job when their numbers are called.

"It doesn't matter to me if it's a sub off the bench, if it's one of the other starters. Be who you are. Play your role. I'm not going to ask you to do something you're not capable of doing. So if those three are our scorers, then you be our rebounder, you be our defensive stopper, figure out what it is that you can do to help our team," Mulkey said after the game.

Morrow has also been named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week. She had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Florida, recording her 92nd career double-double.

So far in SEC play, Morrow has averaged almost 20 points per game, and she's averaging 14 rebounds per game. She is one of eight players in NCAA D1 history to earn both 2500 career points and 1500 career rebounds.

No. 5 LSU is set to face No. 2 South Carolina on Thursday for one of the most anticipated match ups of the regular season. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.