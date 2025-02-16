A tornado watch has been issued for portions of the viewing area

11 PM Update: As of 10:58pm, storms are slowly getting better organized, and condensing into a line. Nothing is severe yet, but that could quickly change. This line runs from just west of St. Mary parish, up to Amite county. Areas around Baton Rouge should expect this line to move through closer to 11:30pm. Storms will completely clear the area around 1-2am.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties until 4 AM.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a Tornado Warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device, and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

The primary threats include a few tornadoes, and isolated damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph. The main timeframe for these threats looks to be 9pm-2am. Make sure you have ways to receive alerts in case a warning is issued for your location.

