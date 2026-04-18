A pedestrian was hit on Highland Road Saturday, continuing a troubling two-day stretch

BATON ROUGE — A person was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning on Highland Road, emergency officials tell WBRZ. This is the fourth person to be hit by a vehicle in the Baton Rouge area in the last two days.

Officials said the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Highland Road near W. Lee Drive.

One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

On Friday night, two teenagers were hit by a vehicle while riding electric bikes near President Drive; they were taken to a hospital in stable condition. Later Friday night, in Denham Springs, another person was struck by a vehicle at the corner of Cane Road and Napoleon Drive, and they were also hospitalized in stable condition.