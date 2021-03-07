Latest Weather Blog
A pair of 8th inning errors gives Oral Roberts a series win over LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Oral Roberts (4-7) scored two outs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth to defeat LSU (9-3), 3-1, in game three of the series on Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU will remain at home for their midweek matchup on Tuesday against Texas Southern. The game will be at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field at 6:30 p.m. and will be available to watch on SEC Network+ or to listen to in Baton Rouge on 98.1 FM.
Will Hellmers (2-1) was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on two hits and making one error.
Golden Eagles pitcher Adam Scoggins (1-1) earned the win after facing two batters and striking out one. Bradan Pierce earned the save after closing the game for Oral Roberts, facing three batters and striking one out.
LSU got on the board first with a run in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead. Zach Arnold singled up the middle and reached second on a wild pitch. Jordan Thompson recorded the RBI when he singled, advanced to second on a throw home and advanced to third on an error by the left fielder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern Jaguars return to Mumford Stadium for only home game of the...
-
Mary Bird Perkins employee raises $50k in fight against cancer after running...
-
Louisiana Marathon returns to downtown Baton Rouge
-
Les Miles placed on leave
-
LSU making decisions to better handle sexual abuse allegations