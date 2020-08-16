A few storms Sunday, dry early next week

Tonight: Isolated storms early, then we'll be mostly dry overnight with lows in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow: We'll be dry to start off the day, with mostly sunny skies. As a weak front tracks southward tomorrow afternoon, could help develop a few showers/storms. Highs will be around 95.

The pattern ahead: Drier air will begin to move into the area Sunday night. This will lead to much lower chances for rain into next week (almost 0% for Monday and Tuesday). Along with that, we could see dew point temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 70s, which will feel nice for the middle of August.

By the end of next week, the humidity will return to area, along with more widespread showers and thunderstorms.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

