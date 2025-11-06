A blast from the past: Todd Graves college apartment recreated

BATON ROUGE — If these walls could talk, they’d probably have a story for every chicken finger Todd Graves has sold.

A full-scale recreation of Todd Graves’ college apartment offers a rare glimpse into the humble beginnings of Raising Cane’s, the Louisiana-born chicken-finger chain that has grown into a national favorite. The apartment overlooks the site of the first Cane’s restaurant, giving fans and employees a literal “bird’s-eye view” of where it all started.

"As you walk in, you really take a step back into the 1996 era," Zach Corbin, director of marketing for Raising Cane's, said. "Everything in here is authentic to the time period. You’ll notice the original TV Todd had in his apartment, the VHS player, even his favorite VHS tapes."

The apartment is filled with period details, from Raman noodles to old-school furniture and dishes, all honoring where the brand began. Graves moved into the apartment shortly after opening the first restaurant to keep a close eye on operations and ensure everything ran smoothly.

“This apartment allowed Todd to be immensely engaged in the business and helped set the foundation for Raising Cane’s success,” Corbin said.

Now, the recreated apartment serves as a private training space for Cane’s crew and isn’t open to the public. Inside, old-school desk chairs, computers, Todd’s Rolodex, and even his original business card sit alongside other memorabilia — small but meaningful nods to the chain’s origins.

Just steps away stands the original Raising Cane’s, connecting the recreated apartment to the first location that started it all. Every detail in the space celebrates the vision and hard work that turned one man, one recipe, and one small apartment into a nationwide success story.