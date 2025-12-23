90 percent of TSA workers have received back pay

(CNN) – As the holidays approach, tens of thousands of transportation security administration workers are feeling some relief.

A TSA spokesperson said about 90% of the workers have received back pay now that the government shutdown is over.

The rest will receive their back pay on Monday.

The TSA workers missed several paychecks during the country’s longest shutdown.

The back pay comes just as the holiday travel rush is set to begin in earnest over the next few days.

TSA expects to screen nearly 18 million travelers during Thanksgiving week.