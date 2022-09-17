9-year-old boy died in ATV crash Saturday morning; 15-year-old hurt

ST. GABRIEL - A 9-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl was hurt in an ATV accident Saturday morning.

According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the juveniles were riding along Point Clair Road around 10:15 a.m. when the off-road vehicle crashed.

First responders airlifted the 15-year-old girl from the crash and the 9-year-old was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Officers said the boy died at the hospital around an hour after the accident.

No more information about the crash was released.