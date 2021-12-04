55°
8 dead after powerful typhoon sweeps through China, Taiwan

Thursday, September 15 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BEIJING - Officials say a powerful typhoon lashed much of southeastern China forcing the relocation of 33 million people and destroying 1,600 homes. At least eight people have been reported dead. The same storm hit Taiwan, killing at least one person and flooding portions of southern Taiwan. Another typhoon is expected to hit Taiwan late Friday and Saturday.

