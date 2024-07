8 challenge Sharon Weston Broome in Baton Rouge mayor's race; qualifying period closes

BATON ROUGE — Two Republican and two Independent candidates joined the race for East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president on Friday, giving voters nine choices for the city's leadership when voters visit polls in November.

Four Metro Council members, all of them Republicans, ended the filing unopposed, and five seats had only Democrats qualify for the Nov. 5 general election. The three seats undecided are currently held by Republicans running for re-election.

The new candidates who qualified for the mayor's race on Friday are actor Nathanial Hearn, Istrouma High School football coach Emile "Sid" Edwards, self-described professional wrestler and homeless man Ryan "Bad Biddness" Carter, and William Roundtree, a property management company owner who uses the name Champagne Starr.

Carter and Roundtree are running Independent, while Edwards and Hearn are Republicans. All four candidates are political newcomers.

The candidates join Democratic incumbent Sharon Weston Broome, Republican Tambra "Tammy" Cook, Democrat Ted James, Republican Steve Myers and Independent Gregory Taylor in the mayoral race.

A list of all qualifies, so far, is available on the Secretary of State's website.

Qualifies for races in the Baton Rouge area are:

Mayor-President of Baton Rouge/East Baton Rouge: Sharon Weston Broome (D), Ryan "Bad Biddness" Carter (I), Tambra "Tammy" Cook (R), Emile "Sid" Edwards (R), Nathanial Hearn (R), Ted James (D), Steve Myers (R), William "Champagne" Roundtree (I) and Gregory Taylor (I). All list a Baton Rouge address on their qualifying papers.

U.S. House, 1st District: Randall Arrington of Ponchatoula (R), J. "Frankie" Heyers of Metairie (NP), Mel Manuel of Madisonville (D), Steve Scalise of Jefferson (R), Ross Shales of New Orleans (R) and Margueritte Swanson of Slidell (R).

U.S. House, 2nd District: Troy Carter of New Orleans (D), Devin Davis of New Orleans (D), Devin Graham of Gonzales (R), Christy Lynch of New Orleans (R), Shondrell Perrilloux of St. Rose (R).

U.S. House, 5th District: M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza of Ponchatoula (R), Julia Letlow of Rayville (R) and Michael Vallien Jr. of Baton Rouge (D).

U.S. House, 6th District: Quentin Anderson of Baton Rouge (D), Cleo Fields of Baton Rouge (D), Elbert Guillory of Opelousas (R), Wilken Jones Jr. of Opelousas (D) and Peter Williams of Baton Rouge (D).

Supreme Court Associate Justice, 2nd District: Leslie Chambers of Baton Rouge (D), John Michael Guidry of Baton Rouge (D), Marcus Hunter of Monroe (D).

Public Service Commission, 2nd District: Jean-Paul Coussan of Lafayette (R), Nick Laborde of Baton Rouge (D), Julie Quinn of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 1st District: Brandon Noel of Zachary (R), Gary Price of Greenwell Springs (R) and Eric Smith of Zachary (D).

Metro Council, 2nd District: Eugene Collins (D), Dina Johnson (D), Anthony Kenney (D) and Tia Mills (D). All list a Baton Rouge address.

Metro Council, 3rd District: Rowdy Gaudet of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 4th District: Aaron Moak of Greenwell Springs (R).

Metro Council, 5th District: Darryl Hurst (D), Redell Norman (D) and Marcus Randall (D). All list a Baton Rouge address.

Metro Council, 6th District: Clive Dunn Jr. (D) and Corey Smith (D). Both list a Baton Rouge address.

Metro Council, 7th District: Alfred Bell (D), Lamont Cole (D) and Twahna P. Harris (D). All list a Baton Rouge address.

Metro Council, 8th District: Denise Amoroso of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 9th District: Dwight Hudson of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 10th District: Carolyn Coleman (R) and Jasmine Davis Spencer (D). Both list a Baton Rouge address.

Metro Council, 11th District: Laura White "Laurie" Adams (R) and Pennie May Landry (No Party). Both list a Baton Rouge address.

Metro Council, 12th District: Joseph "Liberty Jesus" Clement (L), Jennifer "Jen" Racca (R). Both list a Baton Rouge address.

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Elec. Sec. 1, Division C: Tess Percy Stromberg of Gonzales (R).

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. C: Kelly Balfour (R) and Eboni Johnson Rose (D). Both list a Baton Rouge address.

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division A: Blair Downing Edwards of Hammond (R).

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division C: Allison Hopkins Penzato of Madisonville (R).

District Judge 21st Judicial District Court, Division L: Taylor Anthony of Ponchatoula (R), Matthew Belser of Denham Springs (R) and Lindon Bennett Magee of Loranger (R).

District Judge 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C: John Smith of St. Amant (R)

District Judge 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F: Jennifer Gauthreaux Prescott of Prairieville (D) and Toni Falterman Menard of Labadieville (R).

City Judge City Court, Division C, City of Baton Rouge: Niles Haymer of Baton Rouge (D), Brittany Bryant Jorden of Baton Rouge (D).

City Judge City Court, ES 1B, City of Baton Rouge: Kelli Terrell Temple of Baton Rouge (D).

City Judge City Court, ES 1D, City of Baton Rouge: Yvette Alexander of Baton Rouge (D).

City Judge City Court, ES 2A, City of Baton Rouge: Carson Marcantel of Baton Rouge (R).

City Judge City Court, ES 2E, City of Baton Rouge: Judy Moore Vendetto of Baton Rouge (R).

City Constable City Court, City of Baton Rouge: C. Denise Marcelle (D), Phillip Payne Jr. (D), Vernon Scott (D), and Terrica Williams (D). All list a Baton Rouge address.