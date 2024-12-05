61°
70-year-old man arrested on child porn, sexual abuse of animals charges

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE — The Attorney General's Office said Thursday that a Gonzales man was arrested for child pornography and sexual abuse of an animal.

Steve Gautreau, 70, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of pornography involving juveniles and seven counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Gautreau's arrest came after Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Eventually, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations became involved.

Gautreau was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

