81°
Latest Weather Blog
70-year-old arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles, other charges in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL - A 70-year-old man was arrested for sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.
Wilbert Corbin, 70, of Sunshine was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles, aggravated crimes against nature, sexually battery, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (sexual immoral act).
Trending News
Corbin was transported to the Iberville Parish Jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tuesday storms result in heavy damage in Tangipahoa Parish
-
CEO of Acadian Ambulance Services dies after fight with cancer
-
Woman killed in shooting after confronting burglars targeting her car on Spanish...
-
State Police, deputies call off search for suspect that jumped bridge in...
-
Officers searching for suspect after one killed in Plaquemine shooting on Tuesday...