70-year-old arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles, other charges in St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL - A 70-year-old man was arrested for sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.

Wilbert Corbin, 70, of Sunshine was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles, aggravated crimes against nature, sexually battery, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (sexual immoral act).

Corbin was transported to the Iberville Parish Jail.