37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

70 for 70: Richard Manship continued his family's legacy leading WBRZ into the 21st century

1 hour 15 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, December 30 2025 Dec 30, 2025 December 30, 2025 7:09 AM December 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — At 7 o'clock, April 14, 1955, WBRZ went on the air. And WBRZ's story is Richard Manship's story, who has been at the station in one way or another since the beginning. 

Manship took over in the 1990s as the president of WBRZ, signifying a generational change of the guard for the Manship family. In 1998, he was honored with the prestigious Broadcaster of the Year award.

After three decades leading the station, Richard stepped back from day-to-day operations in 2023, passing control of the station to his nephew, Jake. 

Earlier this year, WBRZ visited Richard at his home along False River, where he shared stories about his life at WBRZ.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days