70 for 70: Richard Manship continued his family's legacy leading WBRZ into the 21st century

BATON ROUGE — At 7 o'clock, April 14, 1955, WBRZ went on the air. And WBRZ's story is Richard Manship's story, who has been at the station in one way or another since the beginning.

Manship took over in the 1990s as the president of WBRZ, signifying a generational change of the guard for the Manship family. In 1998, he was honored with the prestigious Broadcaster of the Year award.

After three decades leading the station, Richard stepped back from day-to-day operations in 2023, passing control of the station to his nephew, Jake.

Earlier this year, WBRZ visited Richard at his home along False River, where he shared stories about his life at WBRZ.