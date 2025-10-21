70 for 70: Grambling's Eddie Robinson became first college football coach to win 400 games

GRAMBLING — A legend of Feliciana football, Eddie Robinson spent 55 years as the head coach of Grambling State University, netting more than 400 wins.

In October 1995, "Coach Rob" made history as the first college coach to pass 400 wins after a 42-6 win over Mississippi Valley State. He was even thanked by then-President Bill Clinton and Gov. Edwin Edwards for his accomplishment.

His legacy of 17 SWAC titles, nine Black College National Championships and more than 200 players making it to the NFL lives on at the Eddie G. Robinson Museum on the Grambling campus.

Robinson, who was born in Jackson in East Feliciana Parish, passed away in 2007 at the age of 88.