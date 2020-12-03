68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

6th-12th MSA West Academy students virtually learning for two days due to recent positive cases

1 hour 24 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, December 03 2020 Dec 3, 2020 December 03, 2020 2:22 PM December 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish School system announced on Thursday that all 6th-12th grade students will have remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

Due to a number of teachers and students quarantining the school has decided to have all high school students virtually learn on Dec. 3 & 4.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days