6 stranded boaters, including 3 children, rescued from Christmas Camp Lake
NEW ORLEANS - Coast Guard rescued six boaters Saturday near Hopedale, Louisiana after their boat got stuck in the Christmas Camp Lake.
The Coast Guard rescued three adults and three children who were stranded when their boat ran aground due to sudden changes in the water depth.
The New Orleans Coast Guard received word of the stranded boat around midnight and arrived on the scene in a helicopter to safely retrieve the boaters. They were transported by helicopter to Hopedale Marina where they were evaluated by local medical services before heading home.
