6 adults, 3 students charged for brawl at Westdale Middle School

1 hour 38 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, October 17 2022 Oct 17, 2022 October 17, 2022 7:32 PM October 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Police officers were called in to help after a large fight broke out at a middle school early Monday afternoon. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a fight broke out among students shortly before 2 p.. at Westdale Middle School. 

After the fight was broken up, some of the students called family members who came to the school and a second fight started. 

Deputies said three juveniles and six adults were charged for the brawl.

No injuries have been reported. 

Radar
7 Days