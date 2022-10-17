62°
6 adults, 3 students charged for brawl at Westdale Middle School
BATON ROUGE - Police officers were called in to help after a large fight broke out at a middle school early Monday afternoon.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a fight broke out among students shortly before 2 p.. at Westdale Middle School.
After the fight was broken up, some of the students called family members who came to the school and a second fight started.
Deputies said three juveniles and six adults were charged for the brawl.
No injuries have been reported.
