6 adults, 3 students charged for brawl at Westdale Middle School

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Police officers were called in to help after a large fight broke out at a middle school early Monday afternoon.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a fight broke out among students shortly before 2 p.. at Westdale Middle School.

After the fight was broken up, some of the students called family members who came to the school and a second fight started.

Deputies said three juveniles and six adults were charged for the brawl.

No injuries have been reported.