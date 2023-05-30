5th US Circuit to hear appeal of ex-New Orleans Mayor Nagin

NEW ORLEANS- A federal appeals court will hear arguments in the case of Ray Nagin, the former New Orleans mayor now serving a 10-year prison sentence.



Monday's hearing is set before a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.



Nagin, a Democrat who served from 2001 to 2010, was convicted on charges of wire fraud, bribery, money laundering and filing false tax returns. Prosecutors say graft in his administration began before Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005 and flourished afterward. Bribes included money, free vacations and truckloads of free granite for his family business.



Nagin has adamantly maintained that he did nothing wrong. He's being represented by public defenders who argued in court briefs that the jury that convicted him received erroneous instructions.