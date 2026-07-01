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4 people displaced after Juban Avenue home catches fire, BRFD says
BATON ROUGE — Four people were displaced from their home after a house fire along Juban Avenue in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning.
Baton Rouge Fire officials said that, after receiving a call around 10:47 a.m. about the fire, fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, officials added.
No one was injured, but three adults and one child were displaced by the fire, which officials say caused half of the home to be damaged.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
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