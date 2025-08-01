32-year-old man dead after St. Helena Parish highway crash

GREENSBURG — A man died after he was thrown from his car in a crash along a St. Helena Parish highway.

Christopher Self, 32, was driving along La. 1042 near Edward Wells Lane on Thursday around 8:20 p.m. when the single-vehicle crash happened.

Louisiana State Police said that Self's car veered off the roadway to the right and overturned. Self, who was unrestrained at the time, was thrown from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.