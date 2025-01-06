30-year-old killed in shooting on Shelley Street

BATON ROUGE - A 30-year-old man was shot while driving along Shelley Street on Monday afternoon and died in a hospital.

Baton Rouge Police Officers said Leonard Browder was shot while driving and crashed his car near the corner of Shelley Street and Alamonster Drive around 4 p.m. Officers were flagged down to the car wreck and found Browder lying in a field and realized he had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

No more information about motives or suspects have been released.