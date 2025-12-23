78°
Latest Weather Blog
30 local kids receive new bicycles for Christmas at Metro Council District 3 giveaway
BATON ROUGE — Thirty local children received early Christmas presents on Tuesday at the Metro Council District 3's Christmas bicycle giveaway in the Gardere neighborhood.
After being taught how to ride safely and responsibly, the kids were all surprised with brand new bikes.
Trending News
The giveaway was done in partnership with Front Yark Bikes and the Gardere initiative.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$900 million in FEMA funding awaits Homeland Security Kristi Noem's approval, according...
-
Police searching for man wanted in Lorraine Street killing
-
At least 5 killed after Mexican Navy plane on medical mission crashes...
-
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office hosts Holiday Ham Giveaway at Glen Oaks...
-
LaPlace woman accused of setting house on fire with a child inside
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
-
Chiefs considering a move to Kansas from Missouri
-
LSU basketball survives scare from former Scotlandville star
-
REPORT: LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin...
-
LSU women's basketball handles UT-Arlington at home, wins 110-45