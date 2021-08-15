77°
3-year-old who went missing found in Pennsylvania river

5 hours 11 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, August 15 2021 Aug 15, 2021 August 15, 2021 4:29 PM August 15, 2021 in News
Source: WTAE
By: Logan Cullop
PHOTO: WTAE

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 3-year-old who was reported missing Friday was found in the Allegheny River.

WTAE reported that the body of Dwight Dismore was recovered by a dive team around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

Pennsylvania State Police, K9 units and local police departments searched for Dinsmore, who went missing from a campsite in South Buffalo Township.

The death is being treated as an accident, and there were no further details about what happened.

