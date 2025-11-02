3-year-old loses leg, part of intestines in Baton Rouge hit-and-run

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old from Baton Rouge turned himself in after hitting a three-year-old girl with his car, arrest documents said.

An affidavit says Jose Soza was in an argument outside of an apartment near the corner of GSRI and Coy avenues around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he got into his vehicle and hit the gas.

Soza reportedly struck a three-year-old girl who lost her leg and part of her intestines. Deputies say her mother and grandmother were in the path of the vehicle as well. Soza left the area without rendering aid.

Later that evening, Soza turned himself in. He was booked with four counts of attempted first-degree murder for the three-year-old, the two women and the person he was in an argument with. He also faces charges of hit-and-run driving and aggravated criminal damage to property.