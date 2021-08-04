74°
3 juveniles in Albuquerque caught with clown masks, handgun

4 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, October 09 2016 Oct 9, 2016 October 09, 2016 2:39 PM October 09, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police say three people dressed as clowns are in custody after being found with a possible firearm.

Police spokesman Simon Drobik says officers were dispatched Sunday to a call about a "clown sighting" near a kids' clothing store.

Authorities located three juveniles donning clown masks.

Drobik says they were also in possession of what appears to be a handgun.

The investigation is ongoing.

It's not clear what charges the three could face.

The incident comes amid a rash of hoaxes and threats of scary clown sightings across the nation.

Police in Alamogordo have identified three boys who allegedly haunted a middle school dressed with a clown mask.

Roswell police have urged residents not to dress up as clowns after reports surfaced of clowns with bats walking around the city.

