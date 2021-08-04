Latest Weather Blog
3 juveniles in Albuquerque caught with clown masks, handgun
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police say three people dressed as clowns are in custody after being found with a possible firearm.
Police spokesman Simon Drobik says officers were dispatched Sunday to a call about a "clown sighting" near a kids' clothing store.
Authorities located three juveniles donning clown masks.
Drobik says they were also in possession of what appears to be a handgun.
The investigation is ongoing.
It's not clear what charges the three could face.
The incident comes amid a rash of hoaxes and threats of scary clown sightings across the nation.
Police in Alamogordo have identified three boys who allegedly haunted a middle school dressed with a clown mask.
Roswell police have urged residents not to dress up as clowns after reports surfaced of clowns with bats walking around the city.
