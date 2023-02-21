72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Tails: Adopt Stacey

2 hours 20 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, February 21 2023 Feb 21, 2023 February 21, 2023 7:23 AM February 21, 2023 in News
By: Marisa Nuzzo

2une In is partnering with the Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge for 2une In Tails! This week we are meeting Stacey. She is available for adoption.

Stacey is a two year old Lab/Mix who weighs about 40lbs. Stacey is a very sweet pup who raised all her babies at CAA and is now looking for a home of her own.

If you are interested in adopting Stacey or learning more about the adoption process you can visit the Companion Animal Alliance, email adopt@caabr.org or click HERE.

CAA is located at 2550 Gourrier Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 7082. 

CLICK HERE to donate!

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days