2une In Tails: Adopt Stacey

2une In is partnering with the Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge for 2une In Tails! This week we are meeting Stacey. She is available for adoption.

Stacey is a two year old Lab/Mix who weighs about 40lbs. Stacey is a very sweet pup who raised all her babies at CAA and is now looking for a home of her own.

If you are interested in adopting Stacey or learning more about the adoption process you can visit the Companion Animal Alliance, email adopt@caabr.org or click HERE.

CAA is located at 2550 Gourrier Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 7082.

CLICK HERE to donate!