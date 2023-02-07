2une In Tails: Adopt Bruce

2une In is partnering with the Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge for 2une In Tails! This week we are meeting Bruce. He needs a foster home and is available for adoption.

Bruce is a 6.5-year-old boxer/big boy mix. He’s a very loving, funny, wiggly dog who gets very excited to be around people and other pups. He was surrendered because his owners were no longer allowed to have pets. He was extremely nervous and fearful when he first arrived, but is now an office dog and is much more comfortable. Bruce is kennel-trained and house-trained and is working on his leash manners. This dog truly does not know how huge he is, he loves to be a big lap dog. His favorite things are tug of war and back scratches.

If you are interested in adopting Bruce or learning more about the adoption process you can visit the Companion Animal Alliance, email adopt@caabr.org or click HERE.

CAA is located at 2550 Gourrier Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 7082.

CLICK HERE to donate!