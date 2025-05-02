80°
2une In Previews: Youth Day at the Capitol with Daughters Beyond Incarceration
BATON ROUGE - Daughters Beyond Incarceration is a group helping parents be present in their children's lives even if they are behind bars, and Friday you can get involved.
On Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., DBI will host Youth Day at the Capitol. There will be policy education, civics and advocacy training.
You can also follow DBI on social media to find out how to get involved.
