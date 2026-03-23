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2une In Previews: Webinar bringing awareness to preventable pregnancy-related deaths in Louisiana

3 hours 29 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 8:16 AM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana faces one of the highest rates of pregnancy-related deaths in the country, with many of these deaths being preventable. 

The Louisiana Center for Health Equity is hosting a webinar raising awareness of the ways these deaths can be prevented. The webinar — Louisiana’s Maternal Crisis: Answer the Call to Action — is happening on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Registration for the webinar can be found here.

President of the Louisiana Center for Health Equity Alma Stewart Allen, and Autumn Percival, a high school student raising awareness about pre-conception health and wellbeing, visited 2une In to share more about the webinar and the importance of maternal health. 

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