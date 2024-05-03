70°
2une In Previews: Southern University alumni crawfish boil

Friday, May 03 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Don't miss it! 2une In spoke with the Southern University alumni chapter to talk about this weekend's alumni crawfish boil and music fest. 

