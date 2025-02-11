Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: 'Seussical the Musical' brings the magic of Dr. Seuss to Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS — Break out the green eggs and ham and get ready for a trip to Whoville! The magic of Dr. Seuss is coming to Denham Springs this week.
Christian Youth Theater will be bringing the whimsical characters of the famed children's author to life with their production of "Seussical the Musical."
The family-friendly musical brings together beloved characters like The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and JoJo in a story tying Seuss' classic books together.
"Seussical weaves a story of friendship, loyalty, and love and teaches us the power of being unique and the importance of fighting for your beliefs," CYT Artistic Director Tonja Rainey said.
"Seussical the Musical" will have four performances between Thursday and Saturday at the Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs. The showtimes are as follows:
- Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10:00 a.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3:00 p.m.
Presale tickets are $19 for adults and $16 for children.
More information can be found here.
