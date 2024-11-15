2une In Previews: Red Stick Veterans Week closes with chili cookoff at SU's military appreciation game

BATON ROUGE — Red Stick Veterans Week comes to a close this weekend with a Military and Veterans' Appreciation Day chili cook-off and pre-game concert Saturday on Southern University's campus.

The cookoff will be held right outside A.W. Mumford Stadium in Tony Clayton Plaza starting at 11 a.m.

Four teams will compete in the chili cookoff just before Southern's military appreciation game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, veterans advocate Anthony Winters told WBRZ's Mia Monet.

"We knew we would have this amazing weather and it's a fantastic time of year," Winters said. "There's also an opportunity to show our support for veterans and the military families and all come out together."

The event is completely free, but there is a small price to enter to compete in the chili cookoff and beer sampling.