2une In Previews: NFL player hosting football camp in Baton Rouge

Thursday, July 10 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - This weekend, NFL player Malcolm Roach and his father, Coach Mike Roach, will host a football camp from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Elite Training Academy at 5414 Burbank Drive. 

