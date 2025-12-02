40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2une In Previews: Holiday festivities at the Manship Theatre during First Free Sunday

Tuesday, December 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Holiday fun is coming to the Manship Theatre this weekend!

During First Free Sunday, where attractions across Baton Rouge offer free admission and events at the start of every month, Manship Theatre is hosting a day full of activities for the holidays. 

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the LSU Museum of Art will be offering arts and crafts projects for kids in the Shaw Center lobby, while at the same time, in the Shaw Center Plaza, an arts market will be held. 

At 2 p.m., a ticketed holiday musical, "Santa's Little Helpers," will be held in the Manship Theatre. 

Finally, at 3 p.m., is Santa's Block Party and the Manship Kids Holiday Art Exhibit reception in the lobby and plaza of the Shaw Center. 

Learn more about the festivities here.

