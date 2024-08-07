94°
2une In Previews: Evangeline the Musical

3 hours 10 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, August 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— The story of the Acadian people is set to return to the Manship Theatre. Some of the crew from this month's production joined 2une In's John Pastorek and Brandi B. Harris to discuss the show. 

The production will run from August 22-25. Tickets can be purchased at manshiptheatre.org. 

