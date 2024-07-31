2une In Previews: EBR Back to School Bash

89°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— This Saturday, East Baton Rouge Schools will host its annual "Back to School Bash" in the Raising Canes River Center to celebrate the start of the new school year.

Taneshia Flowers with EBR schools joined 2une In's Brandi B Harris to discuss what students can expect. 

