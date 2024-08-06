96°
2une In Previews: Defeat Domestic Violence

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— Later this month, the Capital Area Family Justice Center is holding the "Defeat Domestic Violence" fundraiser at the Renaissance Hotel off Bluebonnet Boulevard. 

District Attorney Hillar Moore joined 2une In's Brandi B. Harris to discuss the event.

The event will be held on August 29 from 6-9 p.m. 

