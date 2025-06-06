88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Councilman's 'Father's in 5' event

1 hour 12 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, June 06 2025 Jun 6, 2025 June 06, 2025 9:29 AM June 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A capital city councilman is hosting an event to celebrate the fathers in his district. 

Councilman Darryl Hurst is hosting "Father's in 5," a way to celebrate the fathers in District 5. It will be a southern soul food extravaganza and cookout event featuring live music, games, face-painting and a BBQ and boiled meat cookoff. 

The event will be held Saturday at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days